Gradient Investments LLC Invests $36,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

