Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Neutral Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

