Dassault Systèmes (DASTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Dassault Systèmes to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect Dassault Systèmes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASTY opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

