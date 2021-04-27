Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1,990.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $135.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $135.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.