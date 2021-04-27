Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.21.

COG opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,724,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 126.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 108,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

