Barclays Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.63.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.