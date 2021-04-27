Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.