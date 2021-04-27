Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INCY opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

