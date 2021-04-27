Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $60.05 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.