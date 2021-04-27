Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 173 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

