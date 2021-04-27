The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

