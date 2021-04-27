Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Albany International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.