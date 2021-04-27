Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,905 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

