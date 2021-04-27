Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

