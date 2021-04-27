Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanterix worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,315 shares of company stock worth $1,976,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.