Norges Bank Invests $6.92 Million in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,529,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares in the company, valued at $44,448,902.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.81.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

