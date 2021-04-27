Morgan Stanley Trims The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $46.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after buying an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

