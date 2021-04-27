OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 585 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.