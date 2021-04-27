OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 84 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.41 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

