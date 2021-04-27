The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

