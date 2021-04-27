Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

