Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

