Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

