PPD’s (PPD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $47.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPD. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.92.

PPD stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.13. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

