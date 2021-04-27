Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

PPD opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 308.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

