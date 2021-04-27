Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

