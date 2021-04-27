International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 519 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SJW Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

