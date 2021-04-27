$112.22 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $112.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.73 million and the highest is $119.80 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $452.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $468.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SITC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
