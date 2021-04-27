$112.22 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $112.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.73 million and the highest is $119.80 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $452.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.92 million to $480.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $468.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.44 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

