International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.83 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

