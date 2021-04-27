$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

