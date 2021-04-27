International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realogy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,392,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Realogy by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 513,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 282,977 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

RLGY stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

