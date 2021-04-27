International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,525 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

