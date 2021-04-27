International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

