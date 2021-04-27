Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

