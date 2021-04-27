Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,837,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

