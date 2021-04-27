UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its stake in Meredith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE:MDP opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.