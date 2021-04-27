NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,165 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

