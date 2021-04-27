NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

