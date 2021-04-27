KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.