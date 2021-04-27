CIBC Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $33.70 on Monday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

