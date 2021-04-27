Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 37,201 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

