Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

