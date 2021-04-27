NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MVIS opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

