Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 425.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

