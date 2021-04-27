UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

