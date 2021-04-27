Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasdaq stock opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

