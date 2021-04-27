Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $975.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

