UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Radware worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

