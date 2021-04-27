Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $352.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

