Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

